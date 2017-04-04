Woodbury County Courthouse window restoration on schedule for 100-year anniversary

The Woodbury County Historical Committee met Tuesday night to get an update on courthouse repair projects.

The county is on part two of their courtroom window project.

Building services crew were forced to remove and restore stained glass windows from the courthouse when they discovered the windows sagging last May.

Workers completed courtroom no. 203 and are now working on courtroom no. 207.

Building service officials say the second courtroom will be finished in around a month.

They say the complete window project should be finished by the courthouse's 100-year anniversary next March.

"I think it's going to be an exciting week, hopefully we'll have some dignitaries and historians that will be on site that will be giving tours and talking about the building in-depth and in detail, some of these people will be very knowledgeable about the history and we'll be able to show some of those things off," said Woodbury County Building Services Director Kenny Schmitz.

Crews also plan to replace light globes on the courthouse's first and second floors.

The committee is still trying to lock down plans to repair the courthouse's exterior.

It says the building's structure is outdated and needs updates to remain durable.

The project could cost around 2-million-dollars and a completion date could be several years down the road.