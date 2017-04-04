"Raku Fire" raises money for pottery students at BCU - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

"Raku Fire" raises money for pottery students at BCU

By Haley Rustvold, News Photographer
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Briar Cliff pottery students took advantage of the nice weather Tuesday and conducted a "Raku Firing" on Briar Cliff's campus.

Students and professionals from Dakota Potter's Supply Company were creating their own pots and then firing them throughout the day. 

This is a process where pots are molded, fired and removed from a kiln at a bright red heat then the pot cools in the open air.

These pots are being fired at about 1850 degrees.

This is something that the Briar Cliff Art Department does each year and teachers want to provide for these art students.

"So we like to give them the opportunity to experience "Raku Firing" which is something we don't typically do here. We normally just do the electric and gas firing so it's an opportunity for students to experience something that they don't normally get to," said Briar Cliff's Art Professor, Jeff Baldus.

Students and staff fired up to 100 pots today. 

This was also a way of fundraising for an art trip to Italy this Spring by making these pots for anyone to buy.

