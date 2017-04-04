Holocaust survivor shares her story with Sioux City students

The story of Holocaust survivors remain with the very few victims left to share the devastating memories of events they faced decades ago.



"We were standing there all day in the mud, not bathrooms, no food, no bed," said Inge Auerbacher, a Holocaust survivor. "They were whipping us, beating us. And, at the end of the day, they sent everybody back, but not before men and their children should separate. And, we wanted to hold on to each other for dear life."



East Middle School students had the honor of hearing the story of one of the remaining Holocaust heroes, Inge Auerbacher.



"Its very emotional because we do know that not many people survived and that's very tragic," said Carter Vanderloo, an eighth-grader at East Middle School. "But to know that we have someone here with us to tell a story makes it very down to the heart."



Auerbacher from Kippenheim, Germany, shared the story of how and her family were at a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia from 1942 to 1945 as a little girl.



"We did not have gas chambers at that time at my camp, but from 140,000 people, two-thirds would be shipped out to the killing centers, like Auschwitz, a third died of malnutrition, very few survived."



Included in that group was her best friend Ruth.



Auerbacher and and her family were freed in May 1945 by the Soviet Army, and she could finally get rid of the fabric star that represented their oppression for so many years.



"It lifted this horror from me, now I can be a little girl again," she said.



And while, she will never forget the moment in time that took so many lives, Auerbacher makes sure that her story and the story of so many others, don't leave history.



"Humanity, to promote tolerance, living together, a hope that despite whatever happens to you, you can still never give up," she said. "And, fight against hatred."