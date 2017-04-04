Some showers could return Wednesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Some showers could return Wednesday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

We got to see the sun for at least a while today in Siouxland making it one of the brighter days that a lot of us have experienced in the past week.  

The sun isn't lasting for long as clouds will be on the increase tonight and tomorrow brings with it a chance of rain showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm.  

Once tomorrow's chance moves to the east though, we'll begin a quieter weather pattern for a few days with highs moving from the 50s on Thursday into the 70s by the weekend.  

At this point, it looks like the weekend will stay mostly dry for us before a chance of a few showers move back in on Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.