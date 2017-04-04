Some showers could return Wednesday

A steady rain developed Monday and lasted into early Tuesday giving western Siouxland some of the heaviest rainfall amounts.

We got to see the sun for at least a while today in Siouxland making it one of the brighter days that a lot of us have experienced in the past week.

The sun isn't lasting for long as clouds will be on the increase tonight and tomorrow brings with it a chance of rain showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm.

Once tomorrow's chance moves to the east though, we'll begin a quieter weather pattern for a few days with highs moving from the 50s on Thursday into the 70s by the weekend.

At this point, it looks like the weekend will stay mostly dry for us before a chance of a few showers move back in on Monday.