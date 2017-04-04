Holocaust survivor speaks at museum exhibit opening

Decades after the horrific events of the Holocaust, we continue to hear the stories of time in concentration camps and the millions of people who lost their lives.

Tuesday, the Sioux City Museum introduced the public to its "Diaries of the Holocaust Exhibit," that will be displayed the entire month.

There is a collection of diaries and notes from a variety of areas in Europe during the Holocaust to help people understand the struggle of the millions of victims.

There are also photos by late Sioux City native Vernon Tott, who took photos of newly liberated prisoners at a German concentration camp.

There to celebrate the opening was Inge Auerbacher.

She, and her family, spent three years in a Nazi concentration camp.

She shared the story, Tuesday, in the hope that no one will ever forget the Holocaust.

"These memories are brought to life, you know you have to, you cannot imagine, you can imagine certain things, I mean we're extremely visual today, but to see an actual picture like you have here, to see what happened, that brings it to life," she said.

Auerbacher spoke at a luncheon where community members were able to ask about the challenges her family faced during the Holocaust.