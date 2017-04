A Sioux City teen will serve five years in jail for beating a man during a group assault in October.

The attack was caught in a graphic surveillance video.

Sixteen-year-old Al Lewis pleaded guilty to Willful Injury as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Lewis admitted to kicking the man during an Ocotber 14 assault at the 1500 block of West Third Street.

The victim suffered a concussion, facial fracture and several teeth shattered or knocked out.

Lewis was one of five teens charged in the assault.