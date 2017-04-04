Man suspected of attempted abduction in northwest Iowa accused of more crimes

An Ankeny, Iowa man, who allegedly tried to abduct a child in Onawa, Iowa, back in November, now faces more charges following similar incidents in two other Iowa counties.

Back in November, police say 57-year-old Jeff Altmayer tried to use money to lure the child into his car in Onawa.

Police say another child screamed, a neighbors confronted Altmayer.

Police say Altmayer told them he was a police officer, and armed, before driving off.

Altmayer was pulled over on Interstate 29, south of Onawa, after a witness called police.

In that case he faces several charges including three counts of Enticing a Minor, and one count of Impersonating a Public Official.

An investigation by Iowa's Division of Criminal Investigation showed Altmayer is suspected in two other incidents.

Investigators say Altmayer was involved in a kidnapping, in Jasper County, Iowa, on August 17, 2016.

He's also suspected of trying to lure a child into a car in Grundy County, Iowa, on August 2, 2016.

News release from the Iowa DCI:

On November 16, 2016, Jeff Lee Altmayer, 57, of Ankeny, IA, was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of Enticing a Minor, a Class C Felony; one (1) count of Impersonating a Public Official, an Aggravated Misdemeanor; one (1) count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Serious Misdemeanor and one (1) count of Possession of Prescription Drug or Device without a Prescription. These charges stemmed from a November 16th incident in Monona County, IA, in which he attempted to lure a child into his vehicle.

After further investigation into Lee by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and other Iowa law enforcement agencies, it was determined that he had also committed crimes of the same manner across Iowa. As a result, Lee has been charged in two other jurisdictions. The criminal charges that he faces in Jasper County are a result of an August, 17, 2016 incident in Colfax in which he is alleged to have committed one (1) count of Kidnapping in the First Degree, a Class A Felony; one (1) count of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, a Class A Felony and one (1) count of Enticing a Child, a Class C Felony.

Lee also faces charges in Grundy County from an August 2, 2016 incident in which he was charged with three (3) counts of Enticing a Child, a Class C Felony and one (1) count of Enticing a Minor, a Class D Felony.

The investigation into Lee is on-going and additional charges may be forthcoming. The Iowa Attorney General's Office, Area Prosecutions Division is handling the prosecution of Lee.