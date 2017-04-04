Woodbury County Commission of Veterans Affairs looks forward to new clinic

Big changes are on the horizon for the quality of care that local veterans can get in Sioux City.

Soon, rather than seeking help at the existing VA outpatient clinic-- located at 1551 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City-- patients will soon visit a brand-new clinic that will be built in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and will replace the Indian Hills facility.

The new clinic will provide an additional 17,000 square feet to accommodate the patient aligned care team growth and add space for mental health providers and specialty care services.

"It is exciting to see that there's a commitment. Obviously it's a financial commitment, a material commitment, and it's an emotional commitment as well, because when veterans get an appreciation for the service that's provided and a feeling that, 'yes veterans, you are important' and, 'yes veterans, we are going to take care of you' because that is what's deserved by veterans who have served their country," says chairman of the Woodbury County Commission of Veteran Affairs, Leon Koster.

A groundbreaking ceremony that will kick off construction of the clinic will be held on April 12.

The ceremony will take place at 1:00 PM at the site of the new clinic at 365 W. Anchor Drive.