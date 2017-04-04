Gun pre-emption bill sparks debate among Nebraska lawmakers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gun pre-emption bill sparks debate among Nebraska lawmakers

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a debate over a bill that would prevent local governments from passing gun restrictions that are stricter than state law.

The bill discussed Tuesday would allow residents to sue cities and counties if they are adversely affected by a local gun ordinance.

Supporters say it would eliminate a confusing patchwork of local gun ordinances, particularly in Omaha and Lincoln.

Officials in both cities oppose the bill, arguing that it fails to consider differences between higher-crime urban areas and the rest of the state.

Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, the bill's sponsor, says he reached agreement to address objections from Omaha's police union, which voiced concerns that the bill would undermine police efforts to curb gang violence.

