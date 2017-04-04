UPDATED: Joss Stone, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Reviv - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATED: Joss Stone, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Revivalists to headline 27th Saturday In The Park Festival

Posted:
Blues singer Joss Stone Blues singer Joss Stone
New Orleans funk player Trombone Shorty New Orleans funk player Trombone Shorty
New Orleans rock hybrid masters The Revivalists New Orleans rock hybrid masters The Revivalists
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festival is pleased to announce the lineup for the 2017 festival. R&B Soul singer/songwriter Joss Stone, New Orleans funk player Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and New Orleans rock hybrid masters The Revivalists will all perform at this year’s 27th installment of the festival.

This year’s Saturday in the Park Festival will be held at Grandview Park in Sioux City, IA, on Saturday, July 1st, from 12 noon to 10:30pm. The free music festival will also include JOHNNYSWIM, local sensation 35th and Taylor, and two other artists to be announced at a later date.

More details are expected to be released at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.