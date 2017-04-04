Voters approve almost $3M in improvements to the West Lyon Schoo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Voters approve almost $3M in improvements to the West Lyon School District

Posted:
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -

New improvements and updates are coming to West Lyon School District. 

Nearly 71-percent of the voting public approved a $2.89 million bond to make improvements and updates to the West Lyon school building.

The improvements include window and plumbing upgrades, updated science classrooms, and family-consumer science classroom improvements. 

An expansion of the Industrial Arts & Vo-Ag shops and additional parking for school events were are also included in the measure. 

