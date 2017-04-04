Musketeer winning streak snapped in Fargo

The Sioux City Musketeers were due for a bad game and they had it Tuesday night in Fargo, losing 6-1 to the Force. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for Sioux City, who clinched the Western Conference crown on Sunday with their franchise-record 40th win.

Fargo, who clinched a playoff spot with the victory, scored three times in the first period against Sioux City's backup goalie Todd Scott. Fargo added one more in the second period and two more in the third.

J.C. MacLean scored Sioux City's only goal midway through the second period. The Musketeers close the regular season with games in Sioux Falls on Friday and Saturday.