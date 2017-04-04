Low water levels leave riverboat stranded in Missouri River - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Low water levels leave riverboat stranded in Missouri River

Posted:
By Jordan Ogren, Chief Photographer
Connect
DAKOTA DUNES, SD (KTIV) -

Two weeks ago, the Army Corps of Engineers said it would begin to increase releases from two dams on the Missouri River, including Gavins Point, near Yankton, SD.

That will help barges make the trip to Sioux City during the spring and summer navigation season.

That can't come soon enough for Caleb Gilkerson, and Wes Williams.

They pair planned to pilot this paddle-wheel riverboat from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Pierre, South Dakota.

But, the boat got stuck in the Missouri River, near Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, thanks to low river levels.

The boat has been there for over two weeks!

Gilkerson said he now has to figure out how he is going to get the boat, nicknamed the "Sunset" off the river, and back home to Ohio.

