Sgt. Bluff-Luton boys win Warrior Relays

Sgt. Bluff-Luton's Sam DeMoss won the high jump at the Warrior Relays on Tuesday.

The Sgt. Bluff-Luton boys set 14 new school records last season in track and field. Many of those athletes are back this season and are looking even better. The Warriors hosted their own meet on Tuesday, with seven other schools visiting.

In the shot put, Sioux Center's Trajan Walhof threw it 47'1" for the win but that was one of the few events SB-L didn't win.

The Warriors' Zach Schultz took the long jump with a winning leap of 19'5". SBL's Sam DeMoss won the high jump, clearing 5'10".

The Warrior sprint medley relay team, anchored by Jorma Schwedler, crossed in a 1:39. And Gabe Hanneman anchored the Warriors to an 8:35 finish in the 3200 meter relay, winning the event. SBL was the team champ, beating second-place Sioux Center by 160 points.