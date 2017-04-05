Syria chemical attack death toll now at 72; new strikes hit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Syria chemical attack death toll now at 72; new strikes hit

BEIRUT (AP) -

A Syrian monitoring group says the death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern town the previous day has now increased to 72 as activists reported renewed airstrikes on the town hit in the harrowing assault.

Ahmed al-Sheikho, of the Idlib Civil Defense team, says the Wednesday airstrikes hit near where the suspected chemical attack occurred in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

He says the strikes did not cause any casualties because the area had been evacuated following Tuesday's attack.

The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday on that attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 20 children and 17 women are among the 72 killed.

