Iowa House likely to resume debate over 20-week abortion ban

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -
The Iowa House is expected to resume debate on a bill that would ban most abortions in the state at 20 weeks of pregnancy.
The GOP-controlled chamber debated the bill Tuesday night but delayed a vote until Wednesday.
Republicans are expected to pass the legislation, a version of which has already cleared the Senate.
Gov. Terry Branstad spoke recently at an anti-abortion rally at the Capitol and has indicated support for a 20-week ban.
A spokesman says the governor reserves judgment on the legislation.
The ban on most abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy is based on the disputed premise that a fetus can feel pain at that stage.
Nearly 20 states have passed similar legislation in recent years.