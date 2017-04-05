Man died 6 days after being shot by brother in Lyons, Neb. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man died 6 days after being shot by brother in Lyons, Neb.

LYONS, NE (AP) -

Northeast Nebraska authorities say a man has died six days after he was shot by his brother, who then killed himself.

The Burt County attorney's office says 53-year-old Charles Hayes died in an Omaha hospital Saturday. He lived in Naha on the Japanese island of Okinawa. Lyons Police Chief Jim Buck says Hayes was shot four times March 26 by 49-year-old Kevin Hayes at Kevin's home in Lyons. Buck says officers found Kevin Hayes' body when they responded to a report about the shooting. Buck says the brothers' mother was at the home at the time but was not injured.

Buck says the case has been closed as a murder-suicide.

Lyons is a city of about 850 people.

