Senators want more details on Corps' Dakota Access decisions - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senators want more details on Corps' Dakota Access decisions

Posted:
Two Democratic U.S. senators want the chief of the Army Corps of Engineers to explain the agency's decision-making that ultimately paved the way for completion of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline Two Democratic U.S. senators want the chief of the Army Corps of Engineers to explain the agency's decision-making that ultimately paved the way for completion of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline
BISMARK, ND (AP) -

Two Democratic U.S. senators want the chief of the Army Corps of Engineers to explain the agency's decision-making that ultimately paved the way for completion of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper and Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell are ranking Democratic members on Senate environment and energy committees. They sent a letter to Corps Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite Monday asking for a host of information including communications between the agency and Trump administration officials.

President Donald Trump pushed for the pipeline's completion shortly after taking office in January, despite the desire of American Indian tribes that wanted more environmental study.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners last month finished building the $3.8 billion pipeline, which should be fully operational later this month and moving North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.