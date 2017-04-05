Fire and police crews on scene of South Sioux City structure fire

Sergeant Bluff Fire crews are also on scene

Fire and police crews are on scene of a structure fire at Laos Asian Market in South Sioux City.

The owner said the market was open when the fire started around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Laos Asian Market owner said there were customers inside when the fire started but everyone is okay.

The owner adds he doesn't know the cause but that he believes it may have started in the back of the building near the kitchen.

Some of the streets around the building have been blocked off.

