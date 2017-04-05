Fire and police crews on scene of South Sioux City structure fir - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire and police crews on scene of South Sioux City structure fire

Posted:
By Jenny Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
Structure fire in South Sioux City, NE Structure fire in South Sioux City, NE
Sergeant Bluff Fire crews are also on scene Sergeant Bluff Fire crews are also on scene
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

Fire and police crews are on scene of a structure fire at Laos Asian Market in South Sioux City.

The owner said the market was open when the fire started around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Laos Asian Market owner said there were customers inside when the fire started but everyone is okay.

The owner adds he doesn't know the cause but that he believes it may have started in the back of the building near the kitchen.

Some of the streets around the building have been blocked off.

Sergeant Bluff Fire crews are also on scene of the fire.

KTIV will have more information on News 4 at Noon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.