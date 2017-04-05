UPDATE: Recount doesn't change outcome of failed HMS school bond vote

Updated numbers released by the O'Brien County Auditor show a recount did not change the original outcome of the third attempt to pass a $16.5-million school bond in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school district.

904 voters cast "yes" votes. That equaled 59.51 percent. Another 615 people voted "no". That equaled 40.49 percent. But, the bond needed 60 percent approval to pass. The bond fell 0.49 percent short of passage.

Previous story:

For the third time in as many years, voters in the Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn school district Have rejected a multi-million dollar bond issue.



This time, it was by the thinnest of margins: less than one-half of one-percent.



59.55 percent of those going to the polls Tuesday voted in favor of the $16.5 million referendum.

But it needed 60 percent approval to pass.

Seven more yes votes would have been the difference.



The bond would have paid for additions to the elementary school in Hartley and the middle school in Sanborn and renovations at the high school in Hartley.



School officials say the district's elementary and middle schools are "functionally obsolete" and the work is badly need.



The bond measure was also rejected last September, with 56 percent support and a slightly more expensive version of the bond was rejected in 2014.