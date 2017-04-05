Isolated thunderstorms to develop around Siouxland

The sun finally returned to Siouxland yesterday but it will be short-lived as the clouds have once again moved in. A frontal boundary is on the move and that's going to keep the clouds with us today as well as the shower chances. These will increase as we step in the afternoon hours with even a few thunderstorms possible. This activity will quickly diminish tonight as high pressure begins to build in overhead. This will set us up for quite the pleasant day tomorrow with ample amounts of sun and warmer temperatures.

The warming trend will continue right into this weekend with SW flow ramping up Friday into Saturday. This will allow temperatures to soar much above average. Highs look to climb into the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday along with lots of sunshine. Our next weather-maker moves in to kick-off next week with a chance of rain as a system swings through the region. It looks to be a fairly quick mover as conditions do dry out Tuesday into Wednesday but cooler temps will prevail as NW winds take over. Highs look to dip back into the 50s Tuesday with temps near 60° by Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer