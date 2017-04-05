Wednesday is National Walking Day

While the weather may turn stormy a little later Wednesday, that's not stopping folks from celebrating National Walking Day.

It's a day the American Heart Association encourages everyone to get out and walk for at least 30 minutes.



Participants started their walk by entering the skywalk through the Ho-Chunk Centre before ending at the Public Museum for lunch.

National Walking Day began in 2007.



It's been held every year since then on the first Wednesday of April.



Events Director with the American Heart Association, Nicole Freeman says this is a great way to get up and move during the day.

"Anything you can do to move is going to help your cardiovascular health in general," said Nicole Freeman, AHA Corporate Events Director, "If you talk to any cardiovascular doctors or neurosurgeons they are going to tell you that if you have a cardiac event, walking is the best way to stay healthy."

Tonight, the American Heart Association will also host a "Walk with a Doc" event at 5:30.

That'll be held at the UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Atrium and last about 45 minutes.

Even if the weather outside isn't going to corporate later today, both of these events serve as good reminders to get up and walk to better your health.