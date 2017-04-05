South Sioux City getting new force main sewer line

After months of problems with the city's sewer system, South Sioux City leaders are moving ahead with construction of a new force main sewer line for a handful of companies operating in the Roth Industrial Park.

"When you have sewage it is either in a gravity line or it just flows normally or in a force main it is actually in there and it will pump itself through, so it's enclosed so there are no manholes, it has pumps that will actually pump it from the origin of it to the lift station," said Bruce Davis, South Sioux City Council Member.

The city council held a special meeting to pass an ordinance to approve work to remove a temporary lift station, and build that underground force main.

The work will be done on the east side of town... from the temporary lift station at 39th Street, heading south to the Roth Industrial Park.

Davis says because the force main will be underground, and there will be no open manholes, this should contain the sewer odor.

Work should be completed by mid-July.