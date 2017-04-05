NSAA to vote on 'success rule' on Friday

The NSAA will vote on a plan that could penalize schools that have continued success by forcing to jump up a class.

The Nebraska School Activities Association will soon make a decision on a new plan that could penalize schools that have continued success by forcing to jump up a class. The so-called "Success Rule" has already been passed by three of Nebraska's six districts and will be voted on Friday at the Representative Assembly meeting in Lincoln.

The NSAA Board appointed a committee to look at the issues between public and private schools and their related success. Over the past 10 years, in football, volleyball and basketball, 50 percent of the first and second place medals have been given to private schools, but those schools make up just 13 percent of Nebraska's total school districts.

A three-fifths majority is required to pass the vote. Here's how the new rule would work.

A team in one sport would need to accumulate 10 success points over a four-year period to jump a class. One, two or three points would be given for a top-8, semifinal berth or championship.

Once a school reaches ten points, they can lose, or gain points, on other factors including: percentage of students on free or reduced lunch, percentage of students in special education and a school's proximity to a Class A school.

That meeting is at the NSAA Office in Lincoln on Friday.