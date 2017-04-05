Hawkeye I-Club State Tour skips Sioux City

The I-Club will not be stopping in Sioux City this year.

The University of Iowa Athletic Department has released the dates and locations for the Hawkeye State Tour but for the first time in a long time, Sioux City is not on the list.

The I-Club brings coaches and athletes all over the state, but the closest they'll get this year is Fort Dodge on May 2nd, Carroll on May 3rd and Council Bluffs on May 4th. Bob Rasmus of the Siouxland I-Club says there was a change in policy this year to move the events to different cities.

Over the last four decades, Hawkeye coaching legends such as Hayden Fry, Dan Gable, C. Vivian Stringer, and Tom Davis have traveled the state on the UI’s annual tour—hosted by the I-Club—to connect with fans, alumni, ticket buyers, and donors throughout the Hawkeye State.

“We are pleased to continue our 40-year tradition,” said Gary Barta, UI director of athletics. “This is a great opportunity for our coaches and student-athletes to travel across the state to meet with fans in Iowa communities and thank them for their incredible support.”

This year’s tour will feature a panel of select Hawkeye coaches, including Lisa Bluder, Tom Brands, Kirk Ferentz, and Fran McCaffery, as well as student-athletes, assistant coaches, Herky the Hawk, and Gary Dolphin, the voice of the Hawkeyes.

The tour begins April 25 in Des Moines and features the following stops across the state of Iowa.

April 25: Des Moines

May 1: Boone

May 2: Fort Dodge

May 3: Manchester

May 3: Carroll

May 4: Council Bluffs/Omaha

May 11: Ottumwa

May 15: Waterloo

May 17: Clinton

TBA: Cedar Rapids

The Hawkeye State Tour is open to fans of all ages. Tour stops will include a coaches’ panel, photo opportunities, access to coaches and student-athletes, door prizes, and more. For additional information about the Hawkeye State Tour and to register for a location near you, visit hawkeyestatetour.com.