Local Sioux City teacher receives outstanding recognition for her efforts within school district

A teacher who has spent 33 years in the Sioux City School District was recognized for her hard work.

Susan Jordan was named the 2018 Sioux City Community School District's Teacher of the Year Wednesday morning.

Jordan was surprised by faculty, students and family members at Morningside Elementary school where they honored her dedication.

During her 33 years in the district, she has spent 22 of them being a second grade teacher.

"I am so touched and humbled like I said, um, I've dedicated a lot of time to my teaching profession and it makes me inspired to do more in the Sioux City schools," said Teacher of the Year, Susan Jordan.

Students and staff also put together a special video for her and for all the hard work she's done and to say thanks.



