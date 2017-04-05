South Sioux City is looking to purchase wind energy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Sioux City is looking to purchase wind energy

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -

South Sioux City has been focusing on going green through renewable energy, and most recently wind energy.     

The city has looked at nearly 20 companies and brought their choices down to two Nebraska companies that could be providing South Sioux City with wind energy in the future. 

As of right now, the city gets none of its energy through wind energy.

But if they move forward with a development agreement, wind energy will provide 30 percent of the city's energy. 

"Basically we want to diversify the energy that we receive, obviously we want to reduce costs for our customers in the community," said Lance Hedquist, city administrator for the city of South Sioux City, Nebraska. "We see that is going to happen and we have to phase it in as we're phasing out of the Nebraska Public Power District."

Hedquist says they want to make sure if they purchase wind energy from either one, that it can make it through to South Sioux City.

The City Council will look at the two bids on Monday, and possibly decide on one. 

