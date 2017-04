The City of South Sioux city is looking to add a new indoor recreational facility.



It would go in Scenic Park along the riverfront.



City administrator Lance Hedquist says it would cost about $2.5-million.



The city is asking for $600,000 from the state of Nebraska.



The facility would include services for soccer, tennis, volleyball, basketball and more.



The goal is to provide positive opportunities for kids in the community while also including activities for adults.