Showers move out early tonight

As expected, it was an afternoon of pop up showers and thundershowers across the Siouxland area.

These rain chances aren't going to stick around for very long as most of the activity will be coming to an end before midnight followed by clearing skies later tonight.

Starting Thursday, we begin a nice stretch of warming weather with a lot of sunshine expected.

Highs that will be near 60 Thursday will warm into the 70s by the weekend.

Our next chance of showers and storms could come our way by Sunday night into Monday.

We do cool off some on Monday with highs closer to 60 again. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking drier again with highs in the upper 50s.