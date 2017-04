A Burlington Northern Sante Fe train derailed in Laurel Nebraska Wednesday morning.

According to Laurel City Administrator Mark McCoy it happened just after 6 a.m. when he said the train engine came off the tracks on the east edge of town.

According to the police department there were no injuries reported and the train was not carrying any hazardous materials.

There is still one county road blocked off due to the incident.

The police department says BNSF crews are working to clear the railway intersection and hope to have it complete by Wednesday night