The magic of the big top has returned to Sioux City.

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus kicked off Wednesday morning at the Tyson Event Center.

It's the 67th annual event entertaining children of all ages.

"This brings everyone together. This lets them know that the circuses are alive and well with elephants and tigers and it's probably the only change these kinds will see these animals," said Kelly Conolly, Abu Bekr Potentate.

The local shriners put on the event and provide tickets to many school children across Siouxland.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer served as the honorary ringmaster.

The Shrine Circus runs through Sunday with two shows each day.

Proceeds help Shriner's Hospitals all across the country.

