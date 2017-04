We won't ever know the exact cause of a fire that destroyed a Galva, Iowa restaurant and bar.

On the morning of March 23rd, firefighters were called to a blaze burning inside the Lumber Inn.

That fire ultimately destroyed the entire building.

Jeff Cullen, with the Iowa State Fire Marshal, says because of the extent of the damage investigators will never know the exact cause of the fire.

Officially, the cause will be listed as "undetermined."