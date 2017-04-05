Woods sees opportunity at tight end and special teams for Hawkeyes

The Hawkeye football program likes stability and so does LeVar Woods. The West Lyon grad was a two-year starter for Iowa, then played seven years in the NFL before returning to Iowa City in 2008 as an administrative assistant. Woods is now in his fifth season as a Hawkeye coach.

Woods is in charge of the tight ends and the special teams. The Hawkeyes have a long history of sending tight ends to the NFL and last year's starter, George Kittle will be the next to play in the pros.

Iowa's tight ends caught just 32 passes last year, their lowest total in 13 years. Woods has six scholarship tight ends to work with this spring and they're all trying to find out how they'll fit in with new offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

"We're also working on our new system as you guys know with the new offense, and it's a little bit more multiple," said Woods. "Tight ends are asked to be in different spots, different positions a little bit more than we have in the past, which is, I think, to our benefit. We have some talented guys in the room, some guys that can do some really good things, and we're trying to get everyone on the field."

On special teams, Woods has just one player who has ever fielded a kickoff or a punt in a game and that's Matt VandeBerg, who's on crutches right now.

But a lot of special teams play is about desire and Woods sees special teams as a place where guys can earn a chance to contribute on the field.

"Every skill player must attend all special teams meetings," said Woods. "So if you're not an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman, and the quarterbacks we let those guys o to their meetings, everyone else is in the special teams meeting. We're trying to develop a culture of enthusiasm and understand the importance and the impact of special teams play in a game."

Iowa will hold an open practice at West Des Moines Valley on Friday.