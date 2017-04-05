Walkers stride for heart health at "Walk With a Doc"

"Walking is the best medicine," said Siouxland Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer, Michael Piplani, M.D.

Back and forth. Up and down the hallways of Unity Point Health-St. Luke's with a doctor at the hip.

The hospital's "Walk With a Doc" lets walkers get face time with a physician to get some on-the-go health tips, while keeping cardiovascular conditions paces away.

"Walking prevents hypertension and diabetes, but one you, perhaps, get those, walking and exercise will help cure you of those or at least keep them in control," said Piplani.

Health officials say the walk was created by a physician in Cleveland several years ago and St. Luke's trotted along the trail shortly after.

Some walkers take strides to prevent heart diseases their family members couldn't walk away from.

"My birth father died of a massive heart attack right before he turned 42," said Iowa Heart Association Board Member Christy Schwaderer.

Schwaderer was adopted and when she recovered her medical history, she discovered what happened to her father.

"You don't think it can happen to you at a young age," said Schwaderer.

Until it does.

"My son has one that is congenital, that he was born with," said Schwaderer. "We found it when he was seven, but he was born with it, so it was something that we didn't discover there was no symptoms."

For her father, her son, and herself. Schwaderer walks to honor her loved ones who suffered so she will never have to.

"It's really important to walk and take good care of yourself before it's too late."

You can "Walk With a Doc" and get helpful health tips for free. The group will meet at Chris Larsen Park every Wednesday at 5:30 beginning April 12.