State Patrol are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Cherokee County this morning.

It happened outside on a gravel road near Auerilia.

15-year old Nicole Peterson, of Cherokee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Iowa State Patrol's accident report, 15-year old Natalie Peterson, also of Cherokee, was traveling with Nicole when they failed to yield at the intersection of 560th Street and T Avenue, colliding with an eastbound truck driven by 30-year old Andrew Bierman.

Bierman and Natalie Peterson were transported to the Cherokee Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

