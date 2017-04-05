Templeton Rye breaks ground on $26 million distillery

Today officials with Templeton Rye broke ground on a major expansion.

Although this was the formal ground breaking...dirt is already being moved to build a $26 million distillery and barrell warehouse.

Templeton Rye had been contracting out it`s distillery work..

But now that will now all be done in Carroll County.

The town hopes this will be a new tourist attraction...with a large visitor center.

They hope to put up signs on i-80 to direct visitors to the site...

They'll hear how the company was formed during prohibition..making whiskey for people like Al Capone.

"My grandfather was involved int he rye trade during the prohibition. It has a fantastic story, i don`t think they realized when they were doing it to keep their families fed, and the shoes on the feet, that they were going to create a unique story that is involved with Templeton Rye," said Keith Kerkhoff, Co-Founder.

Once the new complex is complete they will employ 26 more people.

Kerkoff said he hopes to be able to be a boost to the rural Iowa economy in Carroll County

