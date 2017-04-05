Sioux City Diocese Superintendent of Schools takes position in West Des Moines

The Superintendent of schools in the Sioux City Diocese is packing his bags for West Des Moines.

Dr. Dan Ryan is leaving Sioux City to become President at Dowling Catholic High School. Bishop R. Walker Nickless announced the move this morning. Dr. Ryan served as the diocese superintendent for nearly 8 years.

Bishop Nickless remarked on Ryan's departure saying, "This will be a tremendous loss for the diocese of Sioux City...He has left a mark that will be with us for a long time to come."

Ryan says the diocese will continue to succeed long after he leaves.

"I think the most important thing that we've achieved is a really clear understanding of the mission of Catholic schools," said Ryan. "And that we partner with our parishes and our parents to educate our children in the faith, but also to have rigorous academic programs."

Diocese officials say the search for Ryan's successor will begin immediately. Ryan will continue to be with the Sioux City Diocese until June 30.