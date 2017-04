The magic of the big top has returned to Sioux City. The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus kicked off Wednesday morning at the Tyson Event Center.

The 67th annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus amazes children of all ages

The Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is back in town.

KTIV's Sheila Brummer talked to Brian LaPalme who serves as the ringmaster for this year's event.

He's been a ringmaster for 41-years and also hosts horse shows and other entertainment events.

He says this year people will get to see a new tiger act and the most exciting show in the circus's 67-year history.

His big goal as ringmaster?

Keep the energy going for both the audience and the performers.