3-D printing gives blueprint for tumor surgery

A strategy that has been used primarily for heart surgeries at Omaha, Nebraska's Children's Hospital and Medical Center is now being used by some pediatric surgeons faced with operating on tumors.

Since November, Children's has asked its 3D Printing department to develop actual-sized 3D models of tumors and the organs and blood vessels around them. It helps children better understand where the cancer is in their body - and assists surgeons in the operating room.

"The possibilities are endless," said Gabe Linke, 3D Printing Coordinator at Children's.

