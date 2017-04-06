Over There: WWI innovations still with us a century later - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Over There: WWI innovations still with us a century later

Posted:
World War I US Marine Corps, Photo Date: 1918 World War I US Marine Corps, Photo Date: 1918

Machine guns. Tanks. Chemical weapons. Warplanes. Submarines. Trench coats. Wristwatches.

Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, and some of the innovations that were developed or came into wide use during the conflict are still with us today.

America entered nearly three years after the war began, joining Britain, France and Russia in the fight against Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

When it ended on Nov. 11, 1918, more than 4.7 million Americans served and some 115,000 died.

The world's first mechanized war introduced enhanced weaponry and equipment, most of it designed to take lives but some of it aimed at saving lives.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.