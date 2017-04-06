Much more pleasant for our Thursday

The showers and even a few storms returned to Siouxland yesterday but they have quickly moved out overnight and now we're setting up for much more pleasant Thursday. High pressure has been building in overhead and that has cleared our skies out and cooled us down. Temperatures will be seasonable today but we'll have a breezy, northerly wind with us so it will feel a little cooler outside. Clear conditions are expected once again tonight but winds will be calming which will allow lows to cool back into the 20s overnight so remember any sensitive plants and make sure you bring those back indoors if possible.

This big ridge of high pressure continues to move into the middle part of the country, with southerly flow taking over tomorrow. Winds will be a little windy with gusts possibly over 30 mph. Temps will surge upwards as a result, topping out into the 60s across much of the area. The warmest day of the 7 arrives Saturday with highs rising towards 80 under sunny skies! Make sure you get outside and enjoy the beautiful day! A cooler day is on tap for Sunday due to a cold front making its way through. This could spark up some showers and possibly a storm Sunday night, with the shower chances lingering into Monday. Highs do fall back towards 60 Monday through Wednesday but look to rebound into the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer