President Trump will welcome China's president, as Washington considers a response to the Syrian chemical attack

Foreign policy takes center stage on the White House agenda today.

President Trump welcomes China's president - with questions lingering about how they'll deal with North Korea.

As Washington considers a response to Syria's chemical attack.

Later today at his Florida estate, president trump welcomes China's President Xi Jingping.

The issue: how much will the U.S. lean on China to deal with an increasingly provocative North Korea,

Which just launched its fourth nuclear test. "We have a big problem. We have somebody that is not doing the right thing," said President Donald Trump.

This, as the administration ponders a response to disturbing images from Syria's chemical attack. "That was a horrible, horrible thing, and I've been watching it and seeing it, and it doesn't get any worse than that," said the President.

Outrage from the United Nations. "We cannot close our minds of the responsibility to act," said the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley.

And from Capitol Hill. "This needs to become a priority," said Senator Marco Rubio, (R) Florida.

"President Assad must be held accountable for these war crimes," Sen. Ben Cardin, (D) Maryland.

Democrats, questioning if the Trump Administration will act. "The administration's decision to try to cozy up to Russia means they're not willing to call a humanitarian war crime exactly what it is," said Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

"It's time that the Russians really need to think carefully about their continued support for the Assad regime," said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Syria and North Korea - old problems for a new president.

President Trump spoke with Japan's prime minister about North Korea, promising to defend our allies in the region.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.