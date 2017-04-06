A North Carolina woman with a passion for taxidermy now teaches others the art

One skilled taxidermist in North Carolina is showing how the traditionally male-dominated industry is changing.

An old-fashioned craft is turning into a hip hobby, as more people take on this unique form of art.

"This is baby bob," Amy Carter of the Amy's Animal Art Taxidermy said.

There are always eyes.

"He was a roadkill," Carter said.

On Amy Carter's habitat.

"My living room is pretty much like my trophy room," Carter said.

Eyes...

"Gives it a lot of expression," Carter said.

...that she installed herself.

"I'm 30 years old and a mother to 2 kids and I'm a full time taxidermist," Carter said.

She has spent 17 years mastering the trade and Amy's animal art has become a lucrative business.

"I don't technically fit the mold of what most people expect when they see and think about taxidermy," Carter said.

Now, she teaches three-day classes, offering a crash course to cover the basics.

"Where a person can learn to skin and tan their animal...," Carter said.

Prepare the hide... sculpt the form and create the details.

"Some of the tongues I've made," Carter said.

The most important part....

"It's all about moving the hide around," Carter said.

Mounting the animal.

"That is what taxidermy means moving skin," Carter said.

Interest is growing and it doesn't take much to get started.

"Really all you need is the basic materials," Carter said.

But patience is vital.

"It took me years and years of trial and error to get where I am at now," Carter said.

It's not for the faint of heart or those looking to make a quick buck.

"I mean there is money to be made but some days I say why do I do this," Carter said.

But rather...

"Because I love it so much," Carter said.

Those with the passion to bring a buck - back to life.

That black bear you saw her working on would cost thousands of dollars.

Amy has won dozens of awards at taxidermy shows and received world-wide recognition for her skill.

Check out www.amystaxidermy.com for pricing and more information on classes.