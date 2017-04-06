Southeast braces for more storms

Violent storms moved across the Southeast again Wednesday.

Tornadoes, hail and flooding rains are part of the system threatening millions.

The violent storm began its' assault overnight in Missouri, where a twister touched down in the city of Goodman, ripping apart the fire station and battering the elementary school.

As day broke in Atlanta high winds and heavy rain arrived, flooding city streets and highways.

The storms threaten to spawn another round of tornadoes for the second time in just three days.

Forecasters warn millions from Illinois through the Carolinas could be affected.

