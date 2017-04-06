It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a....catfish?!?! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a....catfish?!?!

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A Winter Haven, Florida homeowner heard a loud crash and found a new meaning for flying fish.

"We were watching TV and we heard a huge crash!" homeowner Leonard Vanderpool said.

When Vanderpool went to inspect where the noise had come from, he found a large hole in their screened-in porch and a catfish swimming in the backyard pool.

"I come out and there's a big hole in my screen, and there's this big bullhead swimming in the water. It didn't kill him or anything. He's going crazy. The water was moving like crazy," Vanderpool said.

Not knowing how the fish had just fallen from the sky, he called Winter Haven Police.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2p0M1uI

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.