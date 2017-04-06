Healthbeat 4: How much exercise do you need?

Experts say 150 minutes of exercise a week is required to get the major health benefits of working out.

They typically recommend you break that up into five 30-minute sessions each week, exercising at moderate intensity, meaning you could hold a conversation while doing that activity.

However, not everyone has time for five workouts per week.

If you're one of them, you do have options.

Recent evidence published in The Journal of The American Medical Association suggests that you can reap similar fitness rewards if you cram all 150 minutes into your weekend.

However, if you go this route, you should watch for and take precautions against overuse injuries.

You could also opt for higher-intensity workouts -- the kind of exercise that leaves you huffing and puffing and makes conversation difficult.

New evidence indicates that high intensity interval training can reduced the amount of time you have to exercise by almost half.

But before you start a high-intensity routine, experts recommend you check with your doctor if you are over 40 and haven't been previously active.

