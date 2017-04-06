Norfolk Catholic school president killed in Kansas crash

The recently announced president of the Norfolk Catholic school district has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kansas.

The Kansas State Patrol says 52-year old Norm Hale was killed in the accident in Thomas County, Kansas.

The Patrol says Hale was northbound on Highway 83 Wednesday when he attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Hale had been serving as principal at St. Patrick’s Elementary School in Elkhorn.

Last month, school officials at Norfolk Catholic announced that Hale had been chosen to be the district’s next president beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

He had previously served as the principal of Sacred Heart Elementary School in Norfolk and as Norfolk Catholic’s activities director.

Hale was to return to the district on July 1.