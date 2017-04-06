House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes to step aside from Russia investigation

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said Thursday he will temporarily step aside from the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election after coming under harsh criticism.

Nunes, R-California, has come under fire after claiming last month that a secret source had provided him with information suggesting President Donald Trump and his associates may have been "monitored" by U.S. intelligence during his transition. It later emerged that Nunes went to the White House to read the documents about the alleged surveillance.

He later backed down from the explosive claim, saying he could not be sure that Trump and his associates were "monitored."

Nunes was sharply criticized for not informing ranking Democratic member Rep. Adam Schiff or other members of the committee that he was reviewing the documents before making his announcement to reporters.

Democrats had called for him to recuse himself from the intelligence investigation into Russian meddling of the election and any potential ties to Trump or his associates.

