Nebraska commission sets hearing date for Keystone XL review - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska commission sets hearing date for Keystone XL review

Posted:
A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a five-day public hearing on the project A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a five-day public hearing on the project

A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a five-day public hearing on the project. The Nebraska Public Service Commission says the hearing will run Aug. 7-11 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Pipeline developer TransCanada has requested the review as part of its efforts to complete the project.

The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines that feed Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

The project faces opposition from environmentalists as well as some landowners and Native American tribes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.