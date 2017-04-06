Law enforcement training facility scheduled to close

The Prairie Hills Law Enforcement Training Facility is scheduled to close.The facility has been used for law enforcement training for more than 15 years, and now county officials are looking to close it down.

"Everything you can think of in the law enforcement world, this area out here is where we do that and not only us but agencies from all over the tri-state area, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol and Federal agencies that come out here and utilize this building," said Captain Tony Wingert, Woodbury County Sheriff's Department.

County officials say due to high energy costs, it will cost more than a million dollars over the next ten years to operate this facility. Law enforcement personnel say the building is bigger than what they need but the building is used for classrooms are used for in-service training, tactical training, weightlifting. The grounds around the facility allows for K-9 training, SWAT training, and the firing range to all be in one location. That's a strong argument that county officials agree with. So, they want to build a more energy efficient building on the same property, as they have the space. "And it is really going to be a savings to the taxpayer because we are closing an energy inefficient building and we are bringing something else on-site which is appropriate for the training," said Matthew Ung, Supervisor, Woodbury County Supervisors.

Wingert says in this building they've been able to grow their volunteer staff. Because of that they are saving the county around $100,000 dollars a year.

They are currently working to draft a blue print for the new law enforcement training facility.